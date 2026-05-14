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Stacey Horcher's avatar
Stacey Horcher
2d

Bless you for speaking out! Too few people remember the history that led to the Holocaust. Too few understand the gravity of our place in history today. We are at a critical "fork" in the road. May our president act with resolve and confidence in the necessity of stopping these brutal sadists from ruining all we have built.

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Florin Rosca's avatar
Florin Rosca
2d

Wise people learn from history and, when in power, apply those lessons to their leadership. Trump is clearly doing exactly that with Iran, while previous presidents since 1979 chose not to. Critics will always be there to tear doers and makers apart, so the wise might as well do what’s right. Hitler provided humanity a great - albeit extremely expensive - lesson.

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