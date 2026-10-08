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Debbie Sue's avatar
Debbie Sue
Oct 8

Dear Mr. Dershowitz, I appreciate the way you pull things together in this conversation that you had. I join you in being able to say my grandparents were Democrats and I was one until October 7 - maybe a little before that too, but it was nice to read what you had to say, even though I already made the same decision and the same moves that you have. May Hashem continue to bless you and keep you - sending love and good wishes to you!

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Alan Weiss's avatar
Alan Weiss
Oct 9

American Jews are complacent

Many are worse than stupid

Beinart Finklestein Prof Barlov those I know who use the term genocide in Gaza

Genocide is the new Deicide

A few hours ago I had lunch with the parents of Ro Khanna some of the finest people I know. They didn’t know their number 1 son is about to receive the Justice award from the San Fran chapter of CAIR

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