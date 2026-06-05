There are plenty of committed antisemites out there who really believe that the Jews and Israel control the world and cause all its problems. These crackpots have always existed. Way back in the 19th century, August Bebel characterized antisemitism as “the socialism of fools.” It is still that: Many socialist fools who know nothing about the Middle East have become virulent anti-Israel bigots, with some crossing the line to overt and unapologetic antisemitism. The Democratic Socialists of America requires its members to be anti-Israel, regardless of what Israel does or doesn’t do. That is the blatant bigotry of fools, even if they, in their ignorance, actually believe it.

But some cynical self-servers who don’t really care about these issues have seen the increasing acceptability of Jew hatred as an opportunity to burnish their brands, increase their clicks, and make more money.

Take for example Tucker Carlson, who when he was at Fox News didn’t express the bigoted views he now promotes – at least not publicly. Before becoming the “antisemite of the year” (according to a monitoring group) and capitalizing on his newfound bigotry, Carlson had condemned antisemitism as an evil. I have no idea whether he was hiding his actual bigotry to keep his job at Fox. But after he was fired, he began to look for a new audience. He selected the rapidly increasing right-wing anti-Israel fringe of the Republican Party that shared some of the nativist and isolationist views he already held.

Turning those views into a full-blown anti-Israel and anti-Jewish ideology was not a long stretch. But by directing his nativism and isolationism squarely at the nation-state of the Jewish people and its supporters, Carlson guaranteed himself an automatic audience from hundreds of thousands or more Jew haters out there looking for a justification for their bigotry.

Similarly, Candace Owens has increased her clicks – and her income – by becoming more extreme in her anti-Israel and anti-Jewish bigotry. Other podcasters, comedians, and influencers have followed suit, recognizing that Jew hatred is good for business: David Chapelle, Michael Che, Tony Hinchcliffe, and Theo Von have faced criticism for either incorporating antisemitic tropes into their content or providing a platform to individuals who promote those views.

It hasn’t always been that way. Until recently, it was generally more advantageous to one’s brand and career to be pro-Israel or neutral. Today being even moderately pro-Israel is bad for business – especially if the business involves the media, academia, politics, or other public activities.

This change can be dated to Oct 7, 2023, when Hamas terrorists and Gaza civilians broke down border fences and murdered 2,500 Israelis, nearly all civilians, and kidnapped several hundred more. Even before Israel responded to this brutal violation of an existing cease fire agreement by sending troops into Gaza to prevent threatened recurrences, the tide began to change. It began on university campuses, then in the media and eventually among politicians, especially Democrats. Now, it has come almost full circle. What used to be unprofitable to say and do has become good for business.

This change is not attributable solely to Israel’s military responses in Gaza, Lebanon, or Iran. It probably would have occurred even if Israel had done nothing in response to the increasing threats to its very existence. Israel’s military actions have provided an excuse for the increasing Jew hatred throughout the world. But even critics of Israel’s actions cannot plausibly deny that the exponential growth in antisemitism and anti-Israelism reflects a disproportionate and double standard response to Israel’s self-defense military actions.

What we are experiencing has little to do with human rights in general. If it did, the primary focus would be on far more serious human violators, such as China, Russia, Iran, Turkey, and Sudan. Israel is being targeted because it is the nation-state of the Jewish people, not because of its human rights record – which is better than most countries faced with comparable threats. Israel is the only country whose very existence is challenged by so many enemies. It is condemned not because of what it does, but because of what it is.

The selective condemnation is getting worse, as is the antisemitism that accompanies it. And it will get even worse if it is rewarded by clicks, money, and acceptance. As long as Jew hatred remains good for business, as it did in Germany in the 1930s, in many Arab countries in the 1950s, and in Europe and parts of the United States today, it will get worse.