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Joel Kleinbaum's avatar
Joel Kleinbaum
Jun 5

Around the beginning of the 20th century, Jewish people weren't getting hired or allowed to work at hospitals, and the best universities had "quotas" limiting the number of Jewish students. The American Jewish community responded by building some of the best hospitals, and one outstanding University (Brandeis). I think it's time to do that again, to build universities, industries, and businesses where Jew-hate isn't allowed and Jewish people can work safely. And let these institutions, industries, and businesses be the envy of everyone else!

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Erez Levin's avatar
Erez Levin
Jun 5Edited

Hate pays. We have to make it costly again. Ostracize these bigots out of polite society and our mainstream politics, as we did to marginalize and defeat the KKK.

That’s how we restore the TABOO against this overt, eliminationist bigotry.

https://elevin11.substack.com/p/incentives-against-hate

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