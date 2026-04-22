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Tim Amyx's avatar
Tim Amyx
2d

Ronald Regan, Dennis Prager, Charlton Heston, Ben Carson, Dennis Miller, Tulsi Gabbard, David Zucker, "me", and now "you", Mr Dershowitz.... All former Democrats who saw the light and realized the Republicans where better for America, Israel, and the world at large. You may be coming late to the party, but Welcome!

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Joan miller's avatar
Joan miller
2d

Totally agree!!! The Dems are not

Our friends!

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