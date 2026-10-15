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Barry Lubotta's avatar
Barry Lubotta
Oct 15

Regarding the final paragraph, in a comment given to The Oxford Student, a student spectator said the event was, “A masterclass in performative antagonism. He clearly knows an Oxford student’s pain points and capitalised on it by saying the most vacuous preposterous takes.”

Am I supposed to believe a student who is likely not 27 years old and therefore doesn't have a brain internationally accepted as mature, or a well-known lawyer and professor with 60 years of actual legal experience?

Let me sleep on that.

Ok, I've slept. I'll take Mr. Dershowitz's explanation each and every time.

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John's avatar
John
Oct 15

Dersh still supports a "two state solution"?

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