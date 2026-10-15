Epstein’s lawyer at the Union: is it a genocide, should ‘Jane Doe’ exist, and the ToriesAlan DershowitzOct 15, 202630134Sharehttps://www.oxfordstudent.com/2026/10/14/epsteins-lawyer-at-the-union-is-it-a-genocide-should-jane-doe-exist-and-the-tories/30134Share
Regarding the final paragraph, in a comment given to The Oxford Student, a student spectator said the event was, “A masterclass in performative antagonism. He clearly knows an Oxford student’s pain points and capitalised on it by saying the most vacuous preposterous takes.”
Am I supposed to believe a student who is likely not 27 years old and therefore doesn't have a brain internationally accepted as mature, or a well-known lawyer and professor with 60 years of actual legal experience?
Let me sleep on that.
Ok, I've slept. I'll take Mr. Dershowitz's explanation each and every time.
Dersh still supports a "two state solution"?