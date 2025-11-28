Alan Dershowitz Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nahum Meron's avatar
Nahum Meron
6d

I just applied for membership at the Harvard Club - you should too.

Harvard Club of New York City

35 West 44th Street,

New York, NY 10036

New Membership

212-827-1203 or 212-827-1207

Email: newmembers@hcny.com

​Hey there, you fascist xxxxs, how do I apply for membership? I'm a Jew. I'm a Zionist. I served in the IDF, but unfortunately did not have the opportunity of killing a Hamas terrorist, or any of the other Jew haters. I know you won't hold that against me. But I am currently looking for a fight. Do you know of any stupid Westerner I can engage with who has surrendered his culture to Islam? You know: who hates gays and throws them off roofs. Who disrespects and subjugates women? Who takes our western values, like freedom of speech, and then turns them against us (like banning Alan Dershowitz from addressing them) - you know, a common or garden xxxx-hypocrite?

Nahum Meron

BIG TIME JEW

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Guy Cabellero's avatar
Guy Cabellero
6d

Time to hit Harvard where it hurts.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
31 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Alan Dershowitz
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture