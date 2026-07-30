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Robin Katz's avatar
Robin Katz
Jul 30

Why don’t you sue Mamdani for libel in behalf of Netanyahu and Israelis and Jews, all of whom suffer from the antisemitism that stems from Mamdani’s false claims and normalization of antisemitism

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Bob Rohan's avatar
Bob Rohan
Jul 30

Thanks from a Joisey Goy!

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