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Jon S
Jun 19

Raskin is a CLASSIC liberal fascist....what makes it worse is that he is Jewish....he is a disgrace to his country, the constitution and his culture...shame on him.....all for self aggrandizement...one of the worst vices.....

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Armani
Jun 19

The Democratic mantra comes alive again “rules for thee but not for me”

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