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Michel Brisebois's avatar
Michel Brisebois
Apr 15

I agree 100%. Good article.

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Carolyn Baum's avatar
Carolyn Baum
Apr 15

Everyone, including many prominent Democrats claimed Iran could never be allowed to get nuclear weapons. They only complain when Donald Trump actually does something about it.

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