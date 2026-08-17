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Michal Shalon
2d

If only the people who need to hear this would listen!

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Cpl Dan USMC (Ret)'s avatar
Cpl Dan USMC (Ret)
2d

Mr. Dershowitz,

You correctly dismantle one of the most persistent modern libels: that Israel is a European colonial implant. The record on Haj Amin al-Husseini, the Nazi collaboration, the repeated rejection of partition, and the fact that the Jews were fighting British restrictions while the Arab leadership aligned with a genocidal power is clear. The inversion you describe is real. The side that preferred no Jewish state at all now claims the mantle of anti-colonialism.

That historical correction is necessary and well done.

But the story does not begin in the twentieth century.

Israel’s root is not the chalutzim, the UN partition vote, or the military defense of 1948. Those matter. They are not the foundation. The land was given long before any European empire drew maps or any modern nationalist movement took shape. The God of Abraham made a covenant, reaffirmed it through Isaac and Jacob, and tied that promise repeatedly to the land. The Jewish people are not late arrivals pressing a political claim. They are the heirs of an older grant that the nations have never been able to erase.

When the argument starts only with modern history, it remains useful against propaganda but concedes the higher ground. The contest is then framed as two competing national movements of roughly equal standing. Once the divine promise is left off the table, everything is reduced to whose narrative of suffering is more fashionable in the present decade.

The real beginning is not 1948, or 1917, or even the return under Cyrus. It is the word spoken to Abraham: “To your offspring I will give this land.” That is the claim the present age most wants forgotten. It is also the claim that still stands.

The modern state of Israel is not a colonial outpost. It is the visible, embattled continuation of a promise that predates every empire that has tried to cancel it.

Semper Fi and have a Blessed day Sir!!!

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