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Bob Raphael's avatar
Bob Raphael
Apr 15

If it wasn’t used during the Biden administration, it will never ever be used because if ever there was a president afterwards, or Wilson, who deserves to removed because he was incapacitated it was Joe Biden

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Michel Brisebois's avatar
Michel Brisebois
Apr 15

"why are these partisan Democrats deploying this particular weapon from an arsenal that includes so many more potentially effective tools? Because other partisan ploys have failed."...100% correct. It is an act of complete desperation on the part of Democrats. Democrats of course ignored Biden's obvious incapacity while Trump is without doubt on top of his game, giving clear interviews almost daily. I would say, Trump is probably the most transparent president in history, while Biden was the complete opposite. I can't see how these ham-fisted attacks on Trump helps Democrats in any way, just makes them look like total fools.

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