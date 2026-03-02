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Tom's avatar
Tom
Mar 2

The Democrat Domestic Terrorist Party is both Anti Israel and Anti American. I just hope the voters see this.

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Bob Raphael's avatar
Bob Raphael
Mar 2

I always knew this ! J Street is a fraud and always has been -- high paid democrat lobbyists

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