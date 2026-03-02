J Street has always claimed to be pro-Israel. That has always been a lie that their leaders have managed to conceal. But the current joint attack by the United States and Israel against Iran has exposed J Street’s true agenda: it is an anti-Israel propaganda front for the most radical elements of the Democratic Party of the United States.

The vast, vast majority of Israelis support the attack on Iran. This support crosses political boundaries in Israel. Almost no Israelis are opposed. But J Street, carrying the water for democratic radicals, is completely out of touch with Israeli public opinion in its opposition to regime change in Iran.

J Street is not pro-Israel. It is anti-Israel. And no one who is pro-Israel should support J Street.