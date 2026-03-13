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William Bloom's avatar
William Bloom
Mar 13

Time for legislation that makes judges accountable for their actions, especially when they go against the Constitution. Perhaps something like an automatic recall if the appellate reverses their decisions 5 times in 1 year, or if fewer than 5 decisions are made in 1 year, then they are recalled if all their rulings are overturned in 1 year. It tells me they have no understanding of the Constitution, or they are committed to an ideology inconsistent with the Constitution. This could also apply if a judge releases a criminal early, and that criminal re-offends the law in the same manner or worse than the previous conviction.

Objective: Eliminate activist judges and return the Republic to the public.

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Armani's avatar
Armani
Mar 13

Paging Judge John Roberts, where are you?

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