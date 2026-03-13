Judge Boasberg’s decision regarding Jerome Powell raises serious questions under the constitutional separation of powers.
Article II gives the president broad powers to “take care that the laws be faithfully executed.” He may delegate that power to the United States Attorney who is authorized to use the grand jury to investigate whether the law is being “faithfully” executed. The judiciary does, of course, have the authority to protect the Constitutional rights of witnesses, but that power should be based on the law and precedent. The law does not require prosecutors to show “probable cause” in order to subpoena witnesses before the grand jury. Judge Boasberg has a history of being highly political. In this case he seems to have abused that power in a manner that curtails the Constitutional authority of the executive branch. It is far from certain that his decision will survive appellate review.
Time for legislation that makes judges accountable for their actions, especially when they go against the Constitution. Perhaps something like an automatic recall if the appellate reverses their decisions 5 times in 1 year, or if fewer than 5 decisions are made in 1 year, then they are recalled if all their rulings are overturned in 1 year. It tells me they have no understanding of the Constitution, or they are committed to an ideology inconsistent with the Constitution. This could also apply if a judge releases a criminal early, and that criminal re-offends the law in the same manner or worse than the previous conviction.
Objective: Eliminate activist judges and return the Republic to the public.
Paging Judge John Roberts, where are you?