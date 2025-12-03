Among the key witnesses in the Jeffrey Epstein saga – the person relied on by Netflix and its documentary series “Filthy Rich” —and the “survivor” frequently interviewed by CNN, MSNBC and other media is Maria Farmer. She was allegedly the first “victim” to report Epstein to the authorities. She also accused Ghislaine Maxwell, Leslie Wexler and others – all of whom are Jews. It now turns out that she may have been motivated by the anti-Semitic attitudes she has long harbored to falsely accuse prominent Jews of sexual misconduct. This is some of the bigotry Maria farmer spewed during a recorded two-hour interview that can be heard online:

“I had a hard time with all Jewish people.”

“I think it’s all the Jews.”

“They think Jewish DNA is better than the rest of us.”

“All the Jewish people I met are pedophiles that run the world economy.”

“They are ‘Jewish supremacists’” and they are “all connected” through a mysterious organization called MEGA, which is run by Leslie Wexler who is “the head of the snake.”

Farmer claimed to have evidence that the Israeli Mossad hired Jeffrey Epstein to video tape prominent American political leaders committing acts of pedophilia so that Israel could blackmail them into doing their bidding, and that the entire conspiracy was under the protection and direction of “The Rothschild’s.”

These antisemitic canards sound like they could have come directly from “The Protocols of the Elders of Zion” and other classic antisemitic forgeries and screeds, but all of this and more come from the bigoted brain and malicious mouth of Maria Farmer.

There is more, much more, of the same in the two hours of conspiratorial ranting that can be heard in the interview, which is being widely praised and circulated by white supremacist and anti-Semitic groups and individuals.

Farmer’s obvious anti-Semitic bigotry doesn’t prove, of course, that she is lying about everything she said.

Even bigots are capable of telling the truth, though their claims should always be viewed with skepticism.

But the suppression of her odious Jew hatred raises serious questions about the objectivity of those who have interviewed her without disclosing her relevant bias. As far as I know, this antisemite has never been confronted during her interviews with her own bigoted words, so her credibility or lack thereof can be assessed by listers and viewers. You can be sure that she would have been treated differently if she had been a member of the KKK or other White supremacist group and had accused only African Americans

Moreover, there is additional evidence of her mendacity. Although she hadn’t accused me directly of any wrongdoing, she has provided a sworn affidavit claiming the following:

“4. Alan Dershowitz was an individual who came to visit Epstein at his New York mansion a number of times when I was working for Epstein. Dershowitz was very comfortable at the home and would come in and walk upstairs. On a number [of] occasions, I witnessed Dershowitz at the NY mansion going upstairs at the same time there were young girls under the age of 18 who were present upstairs in the house.”

The problem is that Farmer acknowledges that she terminated her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein in early simmer of 1996 – after she was allegedly raped by Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell on Leslie Wexner’s premises.

She never entered Epstein’s New York home after that.

But I didn’t meet Epstein until well after that, as I can prove.

She couldn’t possibly have ever seen me in Epstein’s house, because I was never in his house at any time that she could possibly have been there.

So, it’s impossible for her to have ever seen me there during the time period she knew him.

Moreover, on the few occasions when I was in Epstein’s New York house, well after Farmer was long gone, I never went into the private areas of that home.

I was generally with my wife or other lawyers or academics, in the public areas – dining room, living room, den – and I never saw any young girls around.

Why would Farmer make up such an easily disprovable story about me, and swear to it under pains of perjury, which she may now suffer?

Because I’m a prominent Jew? Part of Mega? An Israeli agent?

There have been suggestions from the very beginning about anti-Semitic statements or sentiments expressed by some of the witnesses.