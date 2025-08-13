Excellent show. I agree 100% with everything said. I read the Times of Israel and the Jerusalem Post every day, along with 20 other news sources from around the world, including Russia. I have seen IDF videos of Hamas tunnels filled with food and medical supplies sporting the UN logo; bands of armed thugs comandeering food trucks; massive arm caches found in closets or under floors in schools, hospitals, etc.; ambulances filled with armed combattants on their way to the front; and that so-called AlJazeera journalist in the arms of Sinwar laughing. Every day when I pick up my local newspaper I read these AP releases of fake news bashing and blaming Israel and the IDF. If the general population do not read other news sources, or have no interest in world affairs, they believe all this Hamas propaganda. That's the problem. Thanks you for your informed and measured opinions.
Feels like one of those North Korean propaganda tours.
1. Meeting with Bibi.
2. Bibi wines and dines, takes you on a self guided tour through gaza.
3. He shows you only what he wants you to see.
4. Go on substack and declare to the rest of the world that Israel's are saints who have been feeding Gazians steak dinners, and they are actually all fat and living in luxury.
Exaggeration aside, the optics dont look good Alan. The very fact that a lawyer from harvard can get a meeting with the president of a nation, whenever they want, time permitting of course, and then even refer to the president as "bibi" like they're old pals, says a lot about the world we live in. And it is not just you. It is equally creepy to see musk, bezos, zuckerberg, gates, and celebrities walking around the white house, being greeted by the french prime minister, etc. It is not good.
