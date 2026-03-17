Joe Kent, who cavorts with Nazis and blames the Jews for everything, has resigned in Protest over the Iran attack. In his letter he invokes anti semitic tropes about Israel, the Jews and the media they control, getting us into wars. He includes the Iraq war which the then Prime Minister of Israel actually opposed. Kent is a liar, bigot and Nazi lover. It’s good that he is gone. He should be relegated to the wastebin of history where he joins others of his disgusting ilk. Anyone who supports this evil man and his bigoted views should join him. Good riddance!