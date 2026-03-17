Alan Dershowitz Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lilly Lopez's avatar
Lilly Lopez
Mar 17

Agreed 100% . Kent said that Iran did not pose an imminent threat which the CIA said Iran has enough enriched uranium to build 10 nuclear bombs . I read that as a threat and glad this guy is gone . Also saying Israel dragged us into this wear is insulting and completely incorrect . We have a joint mission to keep Iran from getting nukes .

Reply
Share
79 replies
CharlotteFriedman's avatar
CharlotteFriedman
Mar 17

THANK YOU ALAN FOR ALWAYS SPEAKING TRUTH TO FICTION

Reply
Share
244 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alan Dershowitz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture