Neo Nazi, Jew hating, Israel-basher quits administration. Good riddance to bad garbage.
Joe Kent, who cavorts with Nazis and blames the Jews for everything, has resigned in Protest over the Iran attack. In his letter he invokes anti semitic tropes about Israel, the Jews and the media they control, getting us into wars. He includes the Iraq war which the then Prime Minister of Israel actually opposed. Kent is a liar, bigot and Nazi lover. It’s good that he is gone. He should be relegated to the wastebin of history where he joins others of his disgusting ilk. Anyone who supports this evil man and his bigoted views should join him. Good riddance!
Agreed 100% . Kent said that Iran did not pose an imminent threat which the CIA said Iran has enough enriched uranium to build 10 nuclear bombs . I read that as a threat and glad this guy is gone . Also saying Israel dragged us into this wear is insulting and completely incorrect . We have a joint mission to keep Iran from getting nukes .
THANK YOU ALAN FOR ALWAYS SPEAKING TRUTH TO FICTION