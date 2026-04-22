Alan Dershowitz Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jane Stuart's avatar
Jane Stuart
2d

So glad Alan Dershowitz challenged Tom Friedman's terrible comments, at the same time exposing beyond a shadow of a doubt his BDS and TDS. For years I had great respect for Tom Friedman as a journalist. If there was any left by now, it just completely evaporated.

Reply
Share
Nilly's avatar
Nilly
2d

I agree with every word. Can you try to explain why so many people , Jews and non-Jews , catch this syndrome?

Reply
Share
3 replies
84 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alan Dershowitz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture