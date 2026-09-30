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Vicki Tashman's avatar
Vicki Tashman
Sep 30

Thank you Alan! Bookstores don’t agree with your content and you’re also Jewish! It’s a sad state of affairs and I would love to support you.

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Robert S's avatar
Robert S
Sep 30

Order placed and book arriving tomorrow. Thank you for your moral and intellectual clarity.

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