Please order my book, published today. “Independent” bookstores are not selling it because they disagree with its content. So much for the marketplace of ideas. You have to buy it on Amazon or other online book sellers. Please do! Thanks.
Why I Quit the Dems: And so Should You! (Confessions of a Reluctant Republican*)
Thank you Alan! Bookstores don’t agree with your content and you’re also Jewish! It’s a sad state of affairs and I would love to support you.
Order placed and book arriving tomorrow. Thank you for your moral and intellectual clarity.