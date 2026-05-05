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Cara Catanzaro's avatar
Cara Catanzaro
May 5

Pulitzers have become as worthless as Nobels!

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Tom's avatar
Tom
May 5

A pulitzer is no longer a coveted award. Because they do this shit it's just rubbish.

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