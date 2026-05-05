The Pulitzer committee gave a special award to fake journalist Julie Brown for her work on the Epstein matter. The committee knew, because I sent them documentation, that Brown made her career out of lying, exaggerating and failing to report facts that contradict her false narrative.

In her alleged reporting she relied on perjurers who she knew were making up false accusations. One example is Sarah Ransom, who had claimed she possessed sex tapes of Hilary and Bill Clinton, Donald Trump and Richard Branson. She also perjuriously claimed that I was lawyer and had sex with her. I never met her. She ultimately admitted she made up her false accusations.

The New York Post refused to print her lies but Brown relied on her as a credible source.

In my letter to The Wall Street Journal, I documented instance after instance of deliberately false reporting by Brown. I wrote the following: “Pulitzer Prizes should not be given to journalists whose reporting places bias and result orientation over the truth.”

I wrote this letter when Brown was first nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in 2019. She was denied the prize back then, presumably because they credited my allegations, which were carefully documented and irrefutable. Now that seven years have passed, the committee apparently felt comfortable in ignoring the documented evidence of her mendacity and false reporting, hoping that no one would remember that she is a liar. I remember. And others should know the truth about her history of false reporting.

Shame on the Pulitzer committee, shame on Julie Brown and shame on any reader who believes her false journalism.