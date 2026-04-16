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Pete
Apr 16

You could say the same about all the idiots in entertainment who berate Israel but never have an a bad word to say about China Iran North Korea Cuba etc.

it’s amazing how traitors like Tucker start off by saying they just have issues with the Israeli government’s policies and within seconds descend into the sewer of anti-Semitism.

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Julia
Apr 16

Thank you for exposing this gigantic Jew-hater for what he was! I will never buy his books for my grandchildren!

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