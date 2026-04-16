I just saw the Broadway play “Giant” in which Roald Dahl is portrayed as a principled supporter of Palestinians, who was driven to antisemitism by his support for human rights. The largely left-leaning New York audience, which was of course denied the true background of this horrible person, were led to assume that because he supported what is today’s major left-wing cause — namely Palestinianism — he must have done so out of principle and commitment to human rights.

That is certainly the impression the playwright, actors and producers sought to convey. In that way they could present him as a complex figure who was willing to alienate many admirers of his children’s books because of his principled support of the Palestinian cause. Perhaps that is good drama, but it is bad history.

The ugly truth is quite different. Dahl was a fascist, a neo-Nazi and an extreme right-winger who came to the cause of Palestinians only because they were allegedly oppressed by the group he hated most: the Jews. The play presents it as a chicken-egg problem: which came first, his human rights support for Palestinians, or his antisemitism which grew out of that support. History provides a simple and sordid answer.

Dahl had no record of support for other minority, oppressed or marginalized group. In fact, he was antagonistic toward Blacks, immigrants and other minorities. He just hated Jews more than he hated them. He claimed that his opposition to the nation-state of the Jewish people grew out of his opposition to the war in Lebanon, but he was a strong supporter of Margaret Thatcher, who certainly was not anti-war.

Dahl’s hatred for Jews transcended Israel and the Palestinians. Mendaciously, he told people that Jews were cowards who didn’t serve in the British armed forces. Typically, he accused Jews of controlling the media, the banks and other institutions. Dangerously, he said that nations that persecuted Jews had good reasons for doing so. Even Hitler had some justification.

Sure, some of Dahl’s best friends were Jews, including his self-hating Jewish publisher. But the play, in its effort to attract audiences, focuses on his support for Palestinians, which is very much in vogue among theater goers.

Theater goers would not be interested in a play about Tucker Carlson’s pro-Palestinianism. They would see through his anti-Zionism cover for his obvious anti-Jewish bigotry. They would see no conflict justifying a theatrical presentation. They understand that most people who hate Jews automatically hate their state, and support the enemies of that state.

Israel is the Jew among states, and just about everything follows from there. No conflict. Well, Dahl presents no conflict either. Like Carlson, his hatred of Jews led him to claim support for the one minority with which the state of the Jewish people is in conflict. It’s really that simple and doesn’t deserve to be the subject of yet another literary effort to explore how Jefferson could have supported slavery, how Dostoevsky could have stereotyped Jews or why so many great men marginalized women.

Neither Dahl nor Carlson are great men. Their gigantic bigotry drowns out their smaller accomplishments. But you wouldn’t know that about Dahl by suffering through the mediocre play that is attracting Broadway crowds.

If I were a bit younger, I would stand outside the theater and hand out a leaflet telling the truth about the antisemitic source of Dahl’s pro-Palestinianism, but I’m too old for that. So I write columns, leaving it to others to distribute my views.