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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
5d

Schlossberg’s problem is not that he is young, rich, or a Kennedy. The problem is that he is a little shit. New York does not need another inherited celebrity candidate cosplaying public service for clicks. The district is serious. The seat is serious. Congress is serious, even if half its members try to disprove that daily. Pelosi can endorse him, the donors can flutter, and the legacy press can romanticize Camelot’s next act, but a famous last name is not a platform. If Schlossberg wants the seat, he should earn it with substance, discipline, forums, ideas, and maturity—and he's utterly incapable of doing that. Family mythology will only get you so far.

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James C. McGough's avatar
James C. McGough
5d

Great article as always Alan—"...the best answer to bad speech is good speech and the best response to lies is truth." Indeed! Both parties have ample material for soul searching on a variety of topics. However, the Democratic Party (as you have often written about) has left its moorings in so many ways that it is becoming a scary situation. Its tolerance for anti-semitic groups, tropes and loons has almost become a staple platform position. Also, its embracing of not just socialists but outright communists (Mamdani, B. Johnson, Plattner, Wilson, Sanders, AOC) and cloaking it in "democratic" terms is disgraceful. Finally, their embracing of institutionalized racism in the form of DEI and racialized gerrymandering. All of these indicate a party that is authoritarian, hostile to fundamental American institutions, values and teachings and will do or say anything to win elections and wield power.

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