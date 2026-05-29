If John Kennedy Schlossberg‘s middle name were Smith, would anyone be voting for him? He’s done nothing to earn any votes. The only thing he’s done is make a fool of himself on social media. He may not be the first nonentity to seek elective office based on nothing more than clicks, but he is the most famous. Or infamous!

I’ve known him casually from Martha’s Vineyard, where he is seen as “Caroline’s spoiled brat kid.” No one takes him seriously.

I once gave him some advice about law school, and then he reciprocated by posting the following about me: “Alan Dershowitz if you can hear me I need your help, I’ve been trying to reach out to you. I’m in deep s­-­-­t, dude. I’m all over the Epstein documents, there’s all sorts of credible evidence. Everyone knows I killed my wife, I’ve got a thousand sexual assault cases against me, I look like a human penis. I’m completely irrelevant and I’ve never had consensual sex … Oh wait, s­-­-­t, that’s you.”

These were of course complete fabrications, as he later admitted to me privately. He tried to apologize — again privately — claiming it was intended as a joke. But it wasn’t funny; it was nasty and libelous.

I could have sued him for defamation and won, but decided instead to write this column, because the best answer to bad speech is good speech and the best response to lies is truth. So here is the truth about Jack the joke. Or Jack the jerk. And why he should never become Jack the nepo congressman.

As far I can tell, he never held a responsible job for very long. He apparently lives off his inheritance. I doubt he makes a living from his nutty social posts that include the following: “True or false: Usha Vance is way hotter than Jackie O” and implying that he’s having a “baby with the Second Lady.”

Trolling RFK Jr., Schlossberg previously wrote a recipe for a Make America Healthy Again “energy ball” cocktail, which he claimed should include: “2 oz of Jew blood (Ashkenazi not Sephardic), 4 cups of male jizz. Baked at 300 degrees until totally dry like your wife,” referring to actress Cheryl Hines.

His posts weren’t funny. They were sick and nasty. But even if they had been funny, that would not be a basis for running for Congress. He has simply done nothing to warrant being elected. Nor has he presented ideas that deserve serious consideration. They are platitudes and cliches not policies. They are simply done to get clicks by their very outrageousness.

With regard to the subjects on which he has sought to express views, such as Israel, he has been muddled and confusing. He seems uninformed on most issues, despite his Harvard law degree. He is campaigning on his face and name, not on his views and policies. He has ignored several invitations to participate in candidate forums, for understandable reasons.

Anyone thinking about voting for this name (that’s all you would be voting for) should look themselves in the mirror and ask why you have been duped. Is it because Nancy Pelosi foolishly endorsed him without giving any reasons, other than that he’s Caroline’s kid? Is it because you like the Kennedy name? It certainly can’t be on the merits, because there are several credible candidates running against him.

It would send a terrible message to young people about hard work, accomplishments and meritocracy if he were to beat these more qualified candidates, or even get a lot of votes while losing. So don’t vote for him. It would reflect poorly on you and our nation.