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Michel Brisebois's avatar
Michel Brisebois
Mar 30

I agree 100%. However, I would push it further, Iran must be completely and absolutely defeated, unconditional surrender, like Japan to Germany after WW2....no "deal", no "cease fire", no "agreement", just complete subservience to America and Israel, as they have proven in the past that they cannot be trusted. Only then, can we have permanent peace in the region.

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JH
Mar 30

How can anyone in their right mind believe this regime will acquiesce to Western demands and ideals? Their DNA is based on destroying Judeo-Christian culture, never mind the diplomatic blathering. And wait till the next appeasement Democrats take office again!

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