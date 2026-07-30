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Tom Gorman's avatar
Tom Gorman
Jul 30

KInd of shocked you wrote this "We will never know the whole truth about the sources and causes of the terrible virus that killed so many people."

Fauci knows the truth about how Covid started & so do most Americans & the mainstream media but the media have consistently avoided reporting the truth because they are all woke Democrats. The Covid panic was the worst case of corruption & cover up in history of USA!

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Rich Sega's avatar
Rich Sega
Jul 30

I always respect Attorney Dershowitz's views, but in this case I believe the facts coming to light prove the Fauci's vanity and lust for power knowingly caused businesses to close, kids to lose years of educational progress, many elderly to die alone. No further immunity; indict him on everything they can find.

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