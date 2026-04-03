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Hugh Nemets's avatar
Hugh Nemets
Apr 3Edited

Hormuz can be opened really quickly, bring in a few more squadrons of A10 warthogs which do an amazing job of taking out Iranian speed boats, and attack craft. Trump needs B-52‘s to carpet bomb with impunity to land areas adjacent to the waterway, in other words bomb the shit out of them. This is not the time for diplomacy with Iran. This is time to obliterate our enemies until there is simply none of them remaining, and a few of that are would come crawling to us, begging for an unconditional surrender. No negotiations, no deals no cease-fires.

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George Gaines's avatar
George Gaines
Apr 3

Dershowitz, as usual, is brilliant. Thank you, sir, for explaining this in terms that all Americans can understand!

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