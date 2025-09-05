Alan Dershowitz Newsletter

Karine Koloski
11h

How is it that so many people believe this. Are people really that ignorant? In fact Israel goes out of its way to do the opposite even when the Gazan civilians were complicit on Oct 7th. Instead the world should be gathering to discuss all the war crimes Hamas is guilty of. How the world should intervene when innocent civilians are stolen and starved. How Hamas doesn’t distinguish themselves from civilians. How they are killing their own people who are trying to leave the war zone. Maybe we should put on trial all the country leaders that are promoting this behavior.

2 replies
James C. McGough
10h

As usual, a fine piece Professor Dershowitz. The willy-nilly fashion by which the word "genocide" is bandied about--and never challenged--is reflective of our hyperbolic times. But it is also reflective of a media and all-too easily duped politicians that are inclined toward cynicism of Israel and sympathy for the all-too pervasive propaganda of Hamas. When was that word used when hundreds of thousands of Syrians were killed by the Assad regime? Moreover, just how would these self-appointed paragons of moral virtue behave if thousands of rockets (before we even get to Oct 7th!) were fired into their communities on a regular basis? How would they suppose that their government respond to such blatant and brazen attacks on civilians? No moral preening against those attacks—that went on for years!

The standards are simply different for Israel--they have to be reminded to avoid civilian casualties, because clearly in the absence of such instruction they would do it. Are such reminders EVER issued to the Ukrainians? I guess it is not necessary for them.

As a non-Jew the regular dosage of ignorance we are subjected to is infuriating, for Jews it has to be unbearably maddening.

56 more comments...

