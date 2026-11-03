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Stacey Horcher's avatar
Stacey Horcher
11h

This attempt to subvert an election by confusing voters brought to you by the same "team" who thinks that voter id cards verifying citizenship are racist? Seriously shockingly hypocritical.

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Steve Gottlieb's avatar
Steve Gottlieb
11h

Thank you Professor Dershowitz. It’s good to hear a voice of reason in a sea of hypocrisy and deceit.

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