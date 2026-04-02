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LR's avatar
LR
Apr 2Edited

There is something unamerican about amnesty. We are a nation of laws. You come here legally, fine. You come here illegally, even if 20 years ago, you are a felon. Go home. Go to the embassy. Get a visa. It is also not the taxpayers job to foot the bill. One of the reasons you go to the embassy is because they ask for your employers information, i.e, the corporation hriing you. They do a background check on you and the employer. That ensures taxpayer is not liable.

The people in ireland who arrived in NYC had correct paperwork. They were sponsored by manufacturers. They didnt just show up and hide for 20 years, then demand amnesty out of pity. We have a history of honest immigration. People coming to work... to settle the frontier...not for handouts.

The birthright citizneship is equally absurd. Chinese have been known to setup entire industries in los angeles. Chinese woman is pregnant. She comes here as a "tourist", pays the chinese businessman x amount of dollars to put her up at some residence. Lo and behold she never leaves. Child is born here and gets citizenship, and of course because we are soft, we give the mother citizenship too. Try that with the CCP. They will put you in prison for life.

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Deborah Kendall's avatar
Deborah Kendall
Apr 2

I know a couple who flew here to the USA from another country when the wife was 9 months pregnant and stayed until she gave birth, so that her child would have US citizenship and then they all went back to their country. It seemed odd to me that this can be done. It is an issue that needs to be resolved.

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