Whispers are growing about Donald Trump serving a potential THIRD term, Alan Dershowitz says, and AOC will be responsible if it happensAlan DershowitzApr 01, 2026964113Sharehttps://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-15691753/trump-2028-president-term-alan-dershowitz.html964113Share
Huge favor from professor Dershowitz here, as par always. I'd be for a third Trump terms if only to make sure that the turn-around we are experiencing continues and becomes irreversible.
Irreversible in that the Federal Government becomes smaller, more power is pushed down to the States (please see abortion rights and education) and we move, inexorably to financial viability.
Trump, in his own words, is a "manager". We need a manager, a chief restructuring officer.
Just this once until people in the US realize once again, that they can and must govern themselves.
It's April Fools, people!