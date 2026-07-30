Alan Dershowitz Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Chandler's avatar
Robert Chandler
Jul 30

No. They won’t.

It’s time Jews dump the Democrats.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Cpl Dan USMC (Ret)'s avatar
Cpl Dan USMC (Ret)
Jul 30

Professor Dershowitz,

Appreciate you laying out the historical reversal clearly. The left’s shift against Israel was never driven by Israel’s actual character or conduct. It followed the Soviet realignment toward Arab and Muslim regimes, and the domestic left largely fell in line even while Israel remained far closer to the values they claimed to hold.

You are right that the accusations that followed — colonialist, settler, genocidal — do not survive contact with the record. Most Israelis are not European colonial transplants. The state fought British rule. Defensive wars produced the territories later treated as original sin. And the response to the October 2023 massacres was cast as the greater crime by people who had already decided the Jewish state was illegitimate.

The political pressure you describe is real. Primary threats from the hard left, campus intimidation, and media incentives have made honest defense of Israel costly inside the Democratic Party. The few who still refuse to fold — Fetterman, Gottheimer, and a handful of others — stand out precisely because the path of least resistance now runs the other way.

The deeper problem remains the one you identify: once a movement decides that the nation-state of the Jewish people is the problem, facts become secondary. That is not a policy disagreement. It is a moral and historical failure.

Thank you for continuing to state it without apology.

Semper Fi and have a Blessed day Sir

Reply
Share
85 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Alan Dershowitz · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture