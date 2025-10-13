Alan Dershowitz Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Karen Sager's avatar
Karen Sager
4d

Thank you for writing this! I agree with everything you say here. The US bombing of the Iranian nuclear facilities also depended upon all the military victories of the IDF that preceded it. I would add that Israel's surprise foray into Qatar, although it did not get its pinpointed target, helped bring Qatar to the current negotiating table.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Lebo Von Lo-Debar's avatar
Lebo Von Lo-Debar
4d

Here is a simple fact; when you compromise with evil, the only one who wins is evil, and hamas is evil. Now hamas needs to be hunted down and exterminated with extreme prejudice or Oct. 7 will happen again and again and again...

~

Lebo Von Lo~Debar

Former/Always 82nd Airborne Infantryman, Disabled Veteran for Life, & Author of the book, "The Separation of Corporation and State" subtitled "Common Sense and the Two-Party Crisis" Available on Amazon.

~

https://www.amazon.com/Separation-Corporation-State-Common-Two-Party/dp/B0FFBPVQB9

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
55 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Alan Dershowitz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture