Alan Dershowitz Newsletter

Home
Archive
About

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.

User's avatar

Subscribe to Alan Dershowitz Newsletter

Defense of civil liberties, human and Constitutional rights for all

People

Alan Dershowitz

@dersh
Alan Dershowitz's avatar
Professor at Harvard Law School for 50 years, now emeritus. Active in litigation, writing, and defense of civil liberties and human rights.
© 2025 Alan Dershowitz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture