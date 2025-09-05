Alan Dershowitz Newsletter
There is no ‘genocide’ in Gaza — why the claim equals Holocaust denial
It has become fashionable among anti-Israel zealots — including hard-left academics — to use the term “genocide” to characterize Israel’s response to…
17 hrs ago
•
Alan Dershowitz
99
63
August 2025
Elon Dershowitz, film producer, dies at 64
https://www.jpost.com/j-spot/article-864604
Aug 19
•
Alan Dershowitz
56
82
Elon Dershowitz, Film Producer and Son of Famed Lawyer, Dies at 64
https://www.newsmax.com/us/elon-dershowitz-film-producer-alan/2025/08/18/id/1222927/
Aug 18
•
Alan Dershowitz
88
136
Threatened recognition of Palestinian state threatens hostages, rewards terrorism
The threat by France, England, Canada, Australia, and other American allies to “recognize” a nonexistent Palestinian “state” has incentivized Hamas to…
Aug 14
•
Alan Dershowitz
107
96
My day with Bibi.
Aug 13
•
Alan Dershowitz
39
30
My visit with Israeli leader: some surprising revelations.
Watch the Dershow from Israel on Youtube and Rumble.
Aug 12
•
Alan Dershowitz
37
23
The whole truth about the Epstein files from his lawyer.
Watch the Dershow on Youtube and Rumble and listen on Apple.
Aug 11
•
Alan Dershowitz
32
17
My battle to buy pierogi might end up in court. Can a Martha’s Vineyard food vendor refuse to sell to me because I’m a Zionist?
I have been going to the farmers market in Martha’s Vineyard for nearly half a century.
Aug 8
•
Alan Dershowitz
295
249
Pierogi Politics: Alan Dershowitz Booed Out Of Martha’s Vineyard Farmer's Market
https://dailyvoice.com/ma/arlington/pierogi-politics-alan-dershowitz-booed-out-of-marthas-vineyard-farmers-market/
Aug 7
•
Alan Dershowitz
44
74
Why is the world turning against Israel when Gaza is Hamas' fault?
Watch the Dershow on Youtube, Rumble, Spotify and Apple.
Aug 6
•
Alan Dershowitz
39
19
Why is the world turning against Israel, when Gaza is Hamas's fault.
Watch the Dershow on Youtube, Rumble, Spotify and Apple.
Aug 4
•
Alan Dershowitz
81
27
Don’t buy perogies tainted with the poison of antisemitism
As I correctly suspected, the bigot who refused to sell me perogi — Krem Miskevich — is a notorious anti-semite who is part of an anti-semitic…
Aug 4
•
Alan Dershowitz
104
29
