Alan Dershowitz Newsletter

Home
Archive
About

August 2025

Elon Dershowitz, film producer, dies at 64
https://www.jpost.com/j-spot/article-864604
  
Alan Dershowitz
82
Elon Dershowitz, Film Producer and Son of Famed Lawyer, Dies at 64
https://www.newsmax.com/us/elon-dershowitz-film-producer-alan/2025/08/18/id/1222927/
  
Alan Dershowitz
136
Threatened recognition of Palestinian state threatens hostages, rewards terrorism
The threat by France, England, Canada, Australia, and other American allies to “recognize” a nonexistent Palestinian “state” has incentivized Hamas to…
  
Alan Dershowitz
96
My day with Bibi.
  
Alan Dershowitz
30
My visit with Israeli leader: some surprising revelations.
Watch the Dershow from Israel on Youtube and Rumble.
  
Alan Dershowitz
23
The whole truth about the Epstein files from his lawyer.
Watch the Dershow on Youtube and Rumble and listen on Apple.
  
Alan Dershowitz
17
My battle to buy pierogi might end up in court. Can a Martha’s Vineyard food vendor refuse to sell to me because I’m a Zionist?
I have been going to the farmers market in Martha’s Vineyard for nearly half a century.
  
Alan Dershowitz
249
Pierogi Politics: Alan Dershowitz Booed Out Of Martha’s Vineyard Farmer's Market
https://dailyvoice.com/ma/arlington/pierogi-politics-alan-dershowitz-booed-out-of-marthas-vineyard-farmers-market/
  
Alan Dershowitz
74
Why is the world turning against Israel when Gaza is Hamas' fault?
Watch the Dershow on Youtube, Rumble, Spotify and Apple.
  
Alan Dershowitz
19
Why is the world turning against Israel, when Gaza is Hamas's fault.
Watch the Dershow on Youtube, Rumble, Spotify and Apple.
  
Alan Dershowitz
27
Don’t buy perogies tainted with the poison of antisemitism
As I correctly suspected, the bigot who refused to sell me perogi — Krem Miskevich — is a notorious anti-semite who is part of an anti-semitic…
  
Alan Dershowitz
29
© 2025 Alan Dershowitz
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture